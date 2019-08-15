HICKORY Emmett Cody Jr., 87, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Springs of Catawba in Hickory. Born Aug. 1, 1932, in Albemarle, he was the son of the late David Emmett Cody Sr. and Mary Mabry Cody. Mr. Cody was a graduate of Claremont High School, attended N.C. State University and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Electric. Emmett was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory, where he served on numerous committees and taught the 6th grade Sunday school class for 33 years. He was also a member of the Exchange Club, Hickory Prop Twisters Model Airplane Club, and Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. He loved baseball, building and flying model airplanes, playing badminton, listening to all genres of music and watching Sanford & Son. He is survived by his wife, Nillah Gilbert Cody of the home; children, David E. Cody III and wife, Jenny of Hickory, Nillah (Dolly) Cody Lutz and husband, Scott, of Milford, Mass.; stepdaughters, Debbie Porter Hayes and husband, Pat, of Concord, Christie Porter Cavitt and husband, Bill, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Kendall Cody, Dylan Cody, Lexey Lutz, Holden Lutz, Bailey Hayes, Miles Cavitt; sister, O'Lema Cody Morgan of Clemmons; and a niece, Judy Morgan Goodman of Clemmons. A service to celebrate Emmett's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug 18, at First United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Paul Christy and Jennifer Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or the Alzheimer's Association, 31 College Pl., Suite D-103, Asheville, NC 28801. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Brookdale at Falling Creek and Springs of Catawba for their care of Emmett during his time there. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Emmett Cody Jr. and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
