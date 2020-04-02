June 27, 1929 - March 31, 2020 Mildred "Mickie" Pittman Cochran, 90, of Hickory, passed away at home, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born June 27, 1929, in Bakersville, Mickie was the daughter of the late Gurley and Gertie Pittman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Fred Thomas Cochran Sr.; daughters, Carolyn Cochran Ledford and Patti Cochran Linehan; and brother, Robert Pittman. Mickie was the longest serving member of Longview Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was very active in her church, serving in many positions. She loved to travel, visiting 48 states, over 20 countries, and 17 cruises with her husband, Fred, during their retirement. Mickie retired from Hix Photography and her hobbies included floral designs, crafts, photography, shopping, and cooking. It was not a covered dish dinner or family event without her four-layer delight and deviled eggs. She was "Nana" to everyone she met. Survivors include her son, Tommy Cochran and wife, Marsha; son-in-law, Richard Ledford; granddaughters, Lori Ledford Swanner, Gina Ledford King and husband, Scott, Becky Cochran and fiancé, Reggie Burks; grandson, Chad Ledford; great-grandchildren, Chelsie Powell and husband, Charles, Rachel Fox, Devin King, and Alexis King; great-great-grandsons, Carson and Wyatt Powell; five sisters, Geraldine Williams, Joyce Bush, Dorothy Abernathy, Faye Haynes and Wanda Macauley; two brothers, Donald Pittman and Ricky Pittman; and many extended family and many friends. A private graveside service will be held for the family officiated by Pastor Larry Reese of Longview Baptist Church. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Because of her love for Longview Baptist Church, memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to 205 24th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
A- 1 Tree Service Tree Removal Tree trimming Stump Grinding Licensed & Insured Free Estimates Mike 828-390-5150 & Ricky 704-860-8001
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665