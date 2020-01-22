HILDEBRAN Kenneth Leonidas Coble, 77, of Hildebran, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Hickory, after a period of declining health. Kenneth was born in Asheville, to Robert Wesley Coble and Corinne Eliza Sherrill Coble, May 30, 1942. He graduated from Hildebran High School in 1960. Kenneth married Judy Phillips Coble, June 15, 1961. Together they raised three children Kenny, Sherri, and Chris. He worked many years at College Park Middle School before beginning his 30-plus year career with Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated of Hickory. He retired in 2015. He was very involved with the Hildebran chapter of the Jaycees. Kenneth never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time talking history and politics with everyone. His jovial spirit, intelligence, and engaging personality made him friends wherever he went. He loved traveling and cooking for his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; elder brother, George Donald Coble; and his oldest son, Kenneth Ray Coble. Kenneth is survived by daughter, Sherri Hughes (Jim) of Conover; son, Chris Coble (Deana) of Connelly Springs; brother, Henry Coble (Trudy) of Asheville; and sister, Mary Collins (Peter) of Hickory. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Jordan Burns (Terry) of Hildebran, Whitney Cline (Michael) of Hickory, Travis Coble of Hildebran, Ashley Carroll (Grady) of Connelly Springs, Sarah Denmark (Mike) of Hildebran, Garrett Coble, Savannah Coble, Luke Coble, Levi Coble and Anna Coble, all of Connelly Springs; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and -nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Donations can be mailed to The Dollywood Foundation, 111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863. Condolences may be sent to the Coble family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Coble family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
