HICKORY Willie Flem Cobb, 77, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., at Maple Grove Church of God. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Cobb family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

