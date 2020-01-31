January 23, 2020 Betty Nell Clymer of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, DeForest Clymer.
Clymer, Betty Nell
Service information
Feb 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
4648 Grace Chapel Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
