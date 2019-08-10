GRANITE FALLS Irene Leona Clontz, of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Hickory Falls & Rehab. Born Jan. 5, 1927, in Catawba County she was the daughter of the late Oscar Clontz and Leona Baker Clontz. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, W.L. (Wilburn Lee) Clontz; two sisters, Grace Clontz Deal and Marie Clontz Hunt. Irene was a member of Clover Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Clontz Miller and husband, Clyde, of Hudson, Rita Clontz of Granite Falls, and Ava Clontz Bowman and husband, Roy, of Granite Falls; four grandsons, Lee Miller and wife, Amy, of Hickory, David Miller and wife, Helena, of Rock Hill, S.C., Casey Miller of Hudson, and Todd Bowman of Granite Falls; great-grandson, Leo Miller; and great-granddaughters, Chloe Miller and Izabel Miller. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel with the Rev. Edd Warren officiating. The family will receive at Bass-Smith Granite, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Dry Ponds Baptist Church Cemetery in Granite Falls. Serving as pallbearers will be Lee, David, and Leo Miller, Benny Townsend, David Powell, and Kyle Clontz. Honorary pallbearer will be Casey Miller. Memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice, 525 Pine Mtn. Rd., Hudson, NC 28638; or to the charity of one's choice. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Irene Leona Clontz. Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care and Hickory Falls Health & Rehab.
