BERMUDA RUN Robert Leonard Cloninger, 96, of Bermuda Run, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Graveside services to celebrate Robert's life will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Claremont. The family will receive friends following the service. The Cloninger family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.