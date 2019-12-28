NEWTON Elizabeth Rebecca "Becky" Hicks Cloninger, 98, of Newton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels. Born Aug. 31, 1921, in Decatur, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Arthur Hicks Sr. and Sarah Juliette Skelton Hicks. In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Arthur Hicks Jr.; husband, Col. Adrian S. Cloninger; and brother-in-law, Frank Cloninger. Those left to cherish her memory are nephews, Tom Hicks, Jim Hicks, Steve Cloninger, Bruce Cloninger, Jerry Cloninger; niece, Linda Baird; beloved godson, George Haymans; and cousin, Dr. Charles "Red" Skelton. Becky grew up in Decatur, where she graduated from high school. She attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Ga., and graduated from Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. She joined the Red Cross during World War II and worked in Miami, Fla., helping military personnel returning from Europe. Her business career included working for the Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta, Ga., and IPG Advertising in New York, N.Y. Becky married Adrian Cloninger Dec. 15, 1973, in Atlanta and they enjoyed 41 years together. Immediately following their marriage, she moved to Pakistan, where Adrian worked for the Dept. of Defense. In 1977, they returned to the United States and moved to Augusta, Ga., which they called home for 35 years. One of Becky's favorite times of the year was Spring in Augusta. The azaleas and dogwoods were in bloom and it was the week of The Masters Golf Tournament. She went all out hosting dinner parties and providing accommodations and tickets for family and friends. Becky's favorite place was her and Adrian's home in Ellijay, Ga. It was a beautiful mountain retreat where the pace of life was slow and more relaxed for two people who loved to travel and stay on the go. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maiden. Through the years, she always stayed in touch with family and friends by personal visits, phone or written cards. She enjoyed a long and happy life and will be missed by those who knew her as aunt, godmother and friend. A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Maiden, at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, with the Rev. Rob Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Cloninger family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, c/o Flossie Cloninger Scholarship Fund, 303 North Main Ave., Maiden, NC 28650. The Cloninger family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219