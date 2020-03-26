November 6, 1955 - March 25, 2020 Richard Eldon Cline, 64, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 6, 1955, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Larry Eldon Cline and Vera Jean Powell. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Cline of the home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

