TAYLORSVILLE Mr. Luther Martin Cline, 93, of Teague Town Rd., Taylorsville, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Luther was born May 13, 1926, in Alexander County, the son of the late Moses Uriah Cline and Naomi Ruth Austin Cline. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, who served during World War II, on the USS Williams Naval Destroyer. He was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and was very active in various church groups and activities. He was a machinist and was instrumental in starting many small businesses including Cline Machine Company. He enjoyed traveling and spending time in their summer home in Boone. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, who dearly loved his family. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugene Cline, Conley Cline, Leonard Cline, Bobby Cline, Larry Cline, Lena Belle Simmons, and Willie Hood. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Margery Spencer Cline of the home; daughter, Janie Cline Lookadoo and husband, Boyce, of the Bethlehem Community; five sons, Dane A. Cline and wife, Phyllis S., of Hickory, Steven P. Cline and wife, Melissa C., Mark L. Cline and wife, Kimberly W., Timothy R. Cline and wife, Jenny M., Ricky L. Cline and wife, Nannette C. all of the Bethlehem Community; siblings, Violet Deal of Hickory, Patricia Hefner of Taylorsville, Carolyn Hines and husband, David, of the Bethlehem Community, Fred Cline and wife, Helen, of Asheville; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, 2259 12th Ave. NE, in Hickory, at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21. Pastor Dave Ziehr will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:15 p.m., prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Luther's caregivers, Stephanie, Jennifer, Tracy and Courtney. Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Building Fund; or St. Stephens Lutheran School, 2259 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation services is honored to be serving the Cline Family.
