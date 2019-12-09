Betty Cline NEWTON Betty Scronce Cline, 67, of Newton passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Services of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860