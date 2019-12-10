NEWTON Betty Scronce Cline, 67, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born May 1, 1952, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Kenneth Scronce and Lizzie Kate Jarrett Scronce. Betty was a member of Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale, and a 1970 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School. She enjoyed gardening, finding four leaf clovers, helping others and taking care of her family. Betty was vibrant, energetic, and full of life. She was good with people, never met a stranger, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her one of a kind laugh, as well as having a strong work ethic. Betty was a highly skilled worker for Southern Furniture (25 years) and Thomas Bane (20 years), retiring in October of 2018, after suffering from a stroke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Scronce, Larry Scronce, and her twin brother, Bobby Scronce, and sister, Doris Jones. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Milton "Butch" Cline Jr. of the home; son, Rick Cline of Hickory; daughter, Christy Lail and husband, Scottie, of North Dakota; brother, Joe Scronce and wife, Marie, of Newton; sister, Margaret Ikard of Newton; and grandchildren, Jordan McCray, Amber McCray, Reese Cline and Gabriel Cline. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The Rev. David McHale and the Rev. Andrew Weisner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Plateau United Methodist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Tyler Lutz, Jake Scronce, Gary Smith, Freddie Woodring, Eddie Kanupp and Keith Travis. Memorials may be made to Hickory Music Factory, c/o Music Scholarships, P.O. Box 2712, Hickory, NC 28603 Condolences may be sent to the Cline family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Cline family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
