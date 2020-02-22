August 3, 1956 - February 20, 2020 Donna Sue Stewart Clay, 63, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Williamson, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alexander and Naomi Shupe Stewart. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 19 years, Marcus Clay of Hickory; and brother, Wendell Stewart. Donna spent the majority of her life in East Tennessee. She was a graduate of Sullivan East High School, attended Tusculum College, and earned a degree in Data Processing from Tri-Cities State Technical Institute. She was a devoted Christian and loved Southern Gospel music, particularly the Gaithers. Her love for her family was unbounded and she was happiest during family suppers, especially when it was followed by a Rook game. Donna also enjoyed family genealogy. She was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, wife and grandmother. She used to volunteer at Holston Home for Children, worked as a church secretary for many years, and spent the last part of her working career with Women's Health & Imaging Center in Johnson City, Tenn. Her work ethic was valued and she considered her co-workers to be a second family. She is survived by her son, Jon Anthony "Tony" Stewart; granddaughter Raeleigh; siblings, Annette Ward, Bruce Stewart and wife, Billie, Danny Stewart, Peggy Martin and husband, Dave, Deena Stewart, Mike Stewart and wife, Canda, and Marty Stewart and wife, Angie; special friends, Christy Whitson, Tina Kiernan, Donna Waddell, and Barbara Hardin. Donna was also the aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews that will remember her exceptional southern cooking, warm smile, and rule of always washing your hands before you eat. The family will receive friends Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m., at Littlejohn United Methodist Church in Lenoir. Donna will be laid to rest alongside Marcus at Littlejohn United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.oakley-cook.com
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN 37620
2:00PM
4120 Littlejohn Church Road
Lenoir, NC 28645
12:00AM
4120 Littlejohn Church Road
Lenoir, NC 28645