CONNELLY SPRINGS Sophia Lee Anneblo Clark, 58, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Asheville Specialty Hospital. Sophia was born July 25, 1961, in Catawba County, and is the daughter of the late David and Mary Storey Anneblo. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Icard. Sophia is survived by her sons, Timothy Cook and Daniel Cook; daughter, Elizabeth Bibey and husband, Joshua; brothers, David "Super" Anneblo and wife, GloriaGene, Joseph "Buddy" Anneblo; sister, Mary Ann Anneblo; grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Ashton Cook, Serenity Cook, Daniel Cook Jr., Hunter Gauge Cook, Maidson Cook, Jace Bibey and Vada Bibey; and best friends, David and Linda Clark and family. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Earls officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
