NEWTON Sadie Isabella Clarke Clark, 95, of Newton, passed away at her home Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was born in Burke County, Oct. 26, 1923, to the late Robert Haliburton Clarke and Florence Sadie Fox Clarke. Sadie was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lorance Clark. She was also preceded in death by brothers Frank, R.J., Bill, Richard and Ben Clarke. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Michael (Linda) Clark of Newton; daughters, Susan (Mack) Hunsucker of Newton and Tina (Chris) Moose of Newton; grandchildren, Jessica Cale, Amy Townley, Emily Abernathy, Paul Hunsucker, Bryant Moose and Megan Moose; and great-grandchildren, Abbie Cale, C.J. Cale, Emma Townley, Finley Abernathy and Emilia Abernathy. Sadie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, reading and camping. Sadie was a charter member of First United Methodist Church in Conover and was active in the U.M.W. of the church. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Conover, with Dr. Gary Royals officiating. Burial will follow in Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers and Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to First United Methodist Church, 410 1st Ave. N, Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Clark family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. The Clark family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory, 56 Northwest Blvd. in Newton.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Buying Records, Boy Scout Items, Old Knives, Old Guitars, License Plates, Military, Cast Iron Cookware, Old Watches, Milk Bottles & Most Old Items. 704-467-5261
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY