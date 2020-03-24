September 6, 1935 - March 12, 2020 Lilly Jacquelene "Jackie" Campfield Clark, a 10-year resident of the Abernethy Laurels Community in Newton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born Sept. 6, 1935, in Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Webb Campfield Sr. and Mildred Louise Nanney Campfield. Jackie was a teacher by profession in the East Lincoln School District. She was a member of Westport Baptist Church in Denver, N.C. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitching. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Wayne Clark Sr.; children, Donald "Wayne" Clark Jr., David Weldon Clark, Susan Bernadette Clark and Beth Jacquelene Clark Parker; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy Campfield. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jackie's memorial service will take place at a later date, at Westport Baptist Church. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver, N.C.

