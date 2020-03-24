September 6, 1935 - March 12, 2020 Lilly Jacquelene "Jackie" Campfield Clark, a 10-year resident of the Abernethy Laurels Community in Newton, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born Sept. 6, 1935, in Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Webb Campfield Sr. and Mildred Louise Nanney Campfield. Jackie was a teacher by profession in the East Lincoln School District. She was a member of Westport Baptist Church in Denver, N.C. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitching. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Wayne Clark Sr.; children, Donald "Wayne" Clark Jr., David Weldon Clark, Susan Bernadette Clark and Beth Jacquelene Clark Parker; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy Campfield. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jackie's memorial service will take place at a later date, at Westport Baptist Church. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver, N.C.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Ladies... Need a basic cut, a perm or a base color? Would you like a roller set & teasing? Call Libby Steele, 828-381-2121. A New Leaf Hair & Nail Salon, Hwy 127 N, Hickory