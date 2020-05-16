James Sidney Church, 72, of Sherrills Ford, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born Sept. 15, 1947, he was the son of Arley James and Leona Church. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. jenkinsfuneralhome.net
