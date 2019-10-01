CLAREMONT Amanda Lynn Church, 35, of Claremont died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 4 to 5 p.m., prior to the service. The Church family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.