TAYLORSVILLE Wesley G. Chubb Jr., 71, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Wesley G. Chubb Jr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!