TAYLORSVILLE Wesley G. Chubb Jr., 71, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Wesley G. Chubb Jr.