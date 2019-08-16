GASTONIA Constance Joan Crowder Christy, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living Center in Gastonia. Born in High Point, June 24, 1932, she was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters born to Maxey and Lillian Crowder. Joan was educated in High Point City Schools and was a 1954 graduate of High Point College. She married the Rev. John H. Christy Jr., Jan. 7, 1956. She was a help-mate to John in his ministry in United Methodist Churches across Western North Carolina for almost 50 years. She served faithfully in each church and was a great example of giving beyond self, kindness and hospitality. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers Maxey, John and Richard Crowder; and sisters, Louise Leonard, Edith Cloninger, Helen Finch and Geneva Warren. Joan is survived by one sister, Mildred Crowder Little of Chapel Hill; sisters-in-law, Janice Crowder of High Point, Barbara Crowder of Asheville; brother-in-law, Bob (Peggy) Christy of Black Mountain, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four children and their families: Rev. Karen Kurtz [Rev. Michael; children Rev. Josh (Tara), Wesley, and Micah; Anna (Aaron)]; Mr. Mark Christy [LuAnn; children Megan, Taylor]; Rev. Paul Christy [Rev. Jamye; children Rev. Zach (Crystal), Eli, Ella; Caroline (Nick)]; Rev. David Christy [Pam; Rev. Luke (Kelly), Maggie]. A service celebrating her life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third St. NE in Hickory, where John and Joan served for 8 years. The service will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m. A private burial will take place in Andrews Saturday, Aug. 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the "John Christy Benevolence Fund" for needy persons through First United Methodist Church, 566 S Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786. The care of Mrs. Christy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.

