NEWTON Claude "Chip" Irvine Chipley Jr., 80, of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was born April 16, 1939, in Fountain Inn, S.C., to the late Claude and Amelie (Hall) Chipley. He grew up in Homestead, Fla., and attended South Dade Senior High where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Donna Talbott. They were married 60 years. Chip graduated from the University of Miami and served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. He returned to Homestead, Fla., where he taught Industrial Arts at Redland Junior High School for 33 years. He loved fishing and boating, caring for bonsai plants and was an avid golfer. He also loved his golden retriever, Molly. When he was able, he loved singing in the choir at St. Lukes UMC. He never met a stranger and loved to laugh and tease people. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Donna Chipley; daughters, Debbie Hobart (Kirk), and Sandy Mathewson; grandchildren, Hunter Hobart (Anna), Austin Hobart (Morgan), Kendyl Hobart, Katie Mathewson Lackey (Andrew), Kelly Mathewson; great-granddaughter, Mae Hobart; sister, Rene Friis (Don) of Stockton, Calif.; brother-in-law, Jerry Lankenau of Ocala, Fla.; sister-in-law, Patty Beard (Al) of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lankenau. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m., at St. Lukes United Methodist Church in Hickory with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org). Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Claude Irvine Chipley Jr. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Chipley Jr., Claude "Chip" Irvine
Service information
Dec 23
Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
