CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Shirley Jean Smith Childres, 86, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Shirley was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Burke County to the late Earl Austin Smith and Elma Singleton Smith. She was a longtime member of Crosslink Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker for her entire family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carthel Childres; in-laws, Lea and Paul Adams; and sister-in-law, Pauline Coulter. Survivors include her two children, Randy Childres and wife, Beth, Kerri Coggins and husband, Roger; four grandchildren, Chris Childres and wife, Adrienne, Amber Haigler and husband, Caden, Joshua Coggins, Caleb Childres; one great-grandchild, Shea Childres; aunt, Betty Allen; brother-in-law, Bill Childres and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Bea Witherspoon and husband, Bob, and Betty Baker and husband, Preston. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Terry Coulter, Tamara Coulter, Laura Huffman, Bille Jo Deal, Michael Baker, Edwin Baker, Jeffrey Baker, Kim Williams, Debbie Hudgins, Mary Beth Allen, Bobby Witherspoon, Ginny Layne; and her special family friends, Gwen Stephens and Janet Stacy. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m., at Crosslink Church, with the Revs. Jonathan Reece and Robert Gober officiating. Entombment will follow at the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Childres family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY