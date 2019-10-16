VALE Oliver Sylvester Childers, 88, of Vale, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 16), at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton has the honor of serving the family.
