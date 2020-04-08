February 14, 1936 - April 7, 2020 Muriel "Louise" Childers, 84, of Hildebran, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Catawba County, Louise was the daughter of the late Roland and Martha Weaver Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Childers; a granddaughter, Kristi Fulbright; and a grandson, Daniel Evans. Survivors include a sister, Joan Buff of Hickory; a son, John Childers of the home; four daughters, Carol Beasley and husband, Michael, of Moravian Falls, Mary Hall and husband, Gary, of Taylorsville, Susie Childers of Longview, and Martha Evans and husband, Larry, of Hildebran; four grandchildren, Chasity Boughman, Sharon Hicks, Cody and Casey Evans; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Cody Evans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES