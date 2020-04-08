February 14, 1936 - April 7, 2020 Muriel "Louise" Childers, 84, of Hildebran, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Catawba County, Louise was the daughter of the late Roland and Martha Weaver Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Childers; a granddaughter, Kristi Fulbright; and a grandson, Daniel Evans. Survivors include a sister, Joan Buff of Hickory; a son, John Childers of the home; four daughters, Carol Beasley and husband, Michael, of Moravian Falls, Mary Hall and husband, Gary, of Taylorsville, Susie Childers of Longview, and Martha Evans and husband, Larry, of Hildebran; four grandchildren, Chasity Boughman, Sharon Hicks, Cody and Casey Evans; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Cody Evans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

