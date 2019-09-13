NEWTON Loretta Testerman Childers, 78, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born March 21, 1941, in Wyoming County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Elzie and Josephine Blankenship Testerman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Testerman and Terry Testerman; and two sisters, Beulah Carpenter and Louise Waters. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Clinton F. Childers of the home; daughter, Karen Childers of Charlotte; son, Stephen Childers and wife, Shannon, of Florida; two grandchildren, Samuel Childers and Katie Childers; two sisters, Sue Herman of Newton, Ann Calloway of Newton; and brother, Doug Testerman of Florida. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover, with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Baptist Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Childers family.
