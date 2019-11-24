VALDESE Mr. Arvin Clarence Childers, 77, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m., at Bollinger's Chapel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends this evening (Sunday, Nov. 24), from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Childers family.
