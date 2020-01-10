HICKORY Coty Luke Chester, 22, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Born Jan. 17, 1997, in Catawba County, he was the son of Jeff and Sonia Rodatz Chester of Hickory. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Pat Chester; and aunt, Nellie Rodatz. Coty was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and he loved his family and fishing. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Justin Chester and wife, Ashley, of Hickory, Noah Chester of Hickory; maternal grandparents, Jacob and Martha Rodatz of Hickory; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coty Luke Chester Expense Fund, c/o Bass-Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1869, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Coty Luke Chester. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Chester, Coty Luke
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Jan 12
Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
3:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
