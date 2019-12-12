Jerrie Charlesworth HICKORY Jerrie Lynn Pittard Charlesworth, 77, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Newton. Jerrie was an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and loyal wife of 40 years. She was born April 10, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., to the late Rev. Jesse Leo Pittard and Margaret Smith Pittard of Winston-Salem. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Pittard. Those who cherish her memory are her daughters, Michelle Charlesworth and husband, Steve Livingstone, of Maplewood, N.J., Eve Charlesworth and husband, Fish Fishburne, of Rutledge, Tenn.; son, James Charlesworth and wife, Jennifer, of Gainesville, Va.; mother, Margaret S. Pittard of Winston-Salem; brother Dr. Jesse Pittard and wife, Cynthia, of Smithfield; sister-in-law, Amy Pittard of Mocksville; and her beautiful grandchildren, Cecelia, Cameron, Isabelle and Jack. Jerrie was an extraordinary artist, the Art Director of the Morehead Planetarium at UNC Chapel Hill, a self-taught architect and general contractor for three family homes, an incredible mother, and a beloved member of "Wherelse." A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m., at the Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. A reception will follow at the Heritage Barn in Conover. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068. The Charlesworth family is in the care of the Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111. Condolences may be sent to the Charlesworth family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.
