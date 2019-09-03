CONOVER Martha Lou Sigman Chapman, 83, of Conover, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family Saturday, July 20, 2019. A native of Catawba County, she has spent the last few years in Raleigh close to her son, Rob, and grandchildren. Born Feb. 20, 1936, in Conover, she is the daughter of William Coyte Sigman and Sue Retta Yount Sigman Hewitt of Conover. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, William Nelson Sigman, and recently Larry Coyte Sigman. She is survived by her two sons, Edwin Robert "Rob" Chapman II of Raleigh, Gregory "Greg" Scott Chapman of Troy, Ill.; and her grandchildren, Nathan, Kristen, Rachael and Alex Chapman. Martha was a graduate of Oxford High School in Oxford and Lenoir-Rhyne University with a B.S. in Nursing. She served as a public health nurse for several years in Washington, D.C., and Sylva, prior to moving back east to Wadesboro, and eventually back to Conover to take care of her mother and brother. She was an active member of the Garden Club in Wadesboro and a member of the Daughters of the King in the Episcopal Church. She is best known for her selfless service to others, her determination, smile, and singing voice. She was an active member of several church choirs over many decades. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave. NW in Hickory. Martha and Ed Chapman will both be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., in the coming months.