March 29, 1951 - April 19, 2020 Larry "Dale" Chapman, 69, of Vale, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1951, in Catawba County to the late William Raymond Chapman and Evelyn Marie Wilson Chapman. Dale was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Vale and retired from R.R. Donnelly. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Nancy Abernethy Chapman of the home; sons, Kenneth Dale Chapman of Vale and Johnny Ray Chapman of Vale; daughter, Angela Chapman Isaac of Newton; brothers, Billy Raymond Chapman and wife, Barbara "Polly" of Vale and Gary Todd Chapman and wife, Debbie, of Vale; sisters: Cathy Bolick of Vale and Sandy Buchanan of Valdese; grandchildren, William "Cody" Chapman, Zachery Chapman, Kelsey Lane, John Chapman, and Addison Chapman, and his little fishing buddy, Landon Dale Isaac; and great-grandchildren, Dean Brittain and Harlen Brittain. A memorial service to celebrate Dale's life will be held for his immediate family, Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Pastor Arcemus Fox will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family c/o Angela Isaac, 3015 Irish St., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Chapman family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Chapman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
4:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
