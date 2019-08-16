VALE Evelyn Marie Wilson Chapman, 89, of Vale, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Nov. 27, 1929, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Avery Calvin Wilson and Marie Davis Wilson Hill. She loved her family and spending time with them. She loved to cook and could make anything taste good. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, William Raymond Chapman; a great-grandchild, Katelyn Marie Walker; two brothers, four sisters; and a son-in-law, James Bolick. Survivors include, three sons, Billy Raymond Chapman and wife, Barbara, Larry Dale Chapman and wife, Nancy, Gary Todd "Butch" Chapman and wife, Debbie; two daughters, Cathy Bolick, Sandy Buchanan and husband, Bruce; 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, and she was expecting another great-grandchild, Owen Daniel, in October. She is also survived by two sisters, Hazel Hoyle and Faye Hill. A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Tim Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Chapman family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.

