NEWTON Barbara Jean Gantt Chapman, 82, of Newton, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Barbara was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Jessie Gantt and Mary Bandy Gantt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Allen Chapman; a daughter, Revonda Owenby; and a brother, Wayne Gantt. She is survived by two grandsons, Randy Owenby and wife, Laura, of Newton, and Tony Chapman of Hickory; brother, Jerry Gantt of Newton; and one great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Jeremy Smathers officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Chapman family.
