HICKORY Joyce Ann Chaney, 81, of Hickory, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home with the celebration of life following in the Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The Chaney family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.