September 16, 1945 - May 22, 2020 Robert Elwayne Chambers, 74, of Newton, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Sept. 16, 1945, he was the son of the late James and Wilma Chambers. He was the retired owner and operator of Chambers Garage in Newton. Robert was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Robert is survived by three sisters, Linda Carter of Newton, Kathy Chambers of the home, Patsy Chambers of Newton; two brothers, Jimmy Chambers (Debbie) of Hildebran and Terry Chambers of the home; four nieces, Anna Chambers, April Chambers, Kimberly Chambers, and Jessica Kadlec; and five nephews, Timothy Carter, Christopher Carter, Marcus Chambers, Michael Chambers, and Justin Chambers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Chambers; two brothers, Gerald Chambers and Wayne Chambers; two nephews, Thomas Carter III and Jamie Carter; one brother-in-law, Thomas Carter Jr.; and his special friend, Elizabeth Shook. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Fred Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

