Chabica, Edward Patrick

On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Edward Patrick Chabica, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at 82.
Ed was born March 17, 1937, in New Lothrop, Mich., to Joseph and Katerina (Hajek) Chabica. He graduated from Owosso High School in Owosso, Mich., in 1955 and received his Agricultural Engineering degree from Michigan State University in 1960.
In high school he met the love of his life and Aug. 1, 1958, he married Sharon Lee Tobey. They raised six children, Mark, Bruce, Susan, Cindy, Sara and John. Ed and Sharon lived in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Upstate New York before retiring to North Carolina.
Ed was a successful engineer and entrepreneur. Ed was an active Rotarian and led the Rotary International Youth Exchange in Waterloo, Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, home improvement projects, and music. Ed was a man of faith. He was active in men’s quartets and the church choir and loved singing hymns as Sharon played the piano. Ed was a dedicated friend, a caring uncle, a dear brother, a proud and generous father, and a faithful and loving husband.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry; sister, Irene; and daughter, Susan.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Cindy Prins (Kevin) of Lacombe, Alberta, and Sara Winterleitner (Richard) of Milton, N.Y.; sons, Mark (Nancy) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Bruce (Susan) of Pine Plains, N.Y., and John (Bridgid) of Maple Grove, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna), Terran, Connor, and Paige Prins; Amanda Jackson and Alex Winterleitner; Lauren, Hannah and Hayden Chabica; and Anna, Lily and Gavin Chabica; four great-grandchildren, Cohen, Della and Ira Prins, and Keira Chabica; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 9297 Sherrills Ford Rd., in Terrell, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rehobeth UMC; or American Parkinson Disease Association of the Carolinas, 601 E. Fifth St., Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28202.
