December 31, 1941 - May 17, 2020 Carol Lee Tunis Casto, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Carolina Rehab of Burke. She was born in Blackwood, N.J., Dec. 31, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret Walen Tunis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franco Casto; two brothers and one sister, Floyd Tunis, and William Tunis, and Maryann Sardich. Carol is survived by her daughter, Susanne Casto Hodge and husband, William, of Hickory, and Christine Casto Langley and husband, Dennis, of Shallotte; and granddaughters, Sairah Grace Casto of Hickory, and Sierra Frances Hodge of Summerville, S.C. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 23, from 6 to 6:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 23, at 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. A reception will follow for friends and family at Susanne and William Hodge's home. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601; and or Children's Heart Foundation/ Western Carolina Chapter, 5 Revere Dr., One North Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
