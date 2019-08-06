CONOVER Alan Moctezuma Esperilla Castillo, 22, of Conover, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The Esperilla Castillo family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

