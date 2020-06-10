Cash, William Cecil

November 1, 1941 - June 8, 2020 William Cecil Cash, 78, of Newton, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born Nov. 1, 1941, he was the son of the late Willie Callaway Cash and Vernell Parker Cash. He is survived by two daughters, Paula Cash of Newton, Gena Buchanan and husband, Kelly, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Steve Cash and wife, Lori, of Hickory; sister, Johnnie Melton and husband, John, of Hickory; ex-wife, Elaine Young; four grandchildren; stepgrandson; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean. The funeral will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerome Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Service information
4:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
5:00PM
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
