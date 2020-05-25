September 17, 1934 - May 24, 2020 Phil Norman Carter, 85, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont. Born Sept. 17, 1934, in Randolph County, he was the son of the late Pleasant Henry Floyd Carter and Beulah Norman Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Morris Carter; his sister, Nancy Lee Cummings; and his brother, Charles Floyd Carter. Phil was a graduate of Elon College and majored in accounting. Following his service in the U.S. Army after World War II in Germany and France, he worked for the IRS for over 10 years in Greensboro before coming to Hickory. There he began as controller and later vice-president of MDI and then president of Institution Food House. An active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Phil participated in many committees and earlier sang in the choir. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge #343 in Hickory for over 20 years and enjoyed eating with the ROMEOs. Survivors include his wife, Norletta Dagenhart Carter of the home; his daughter, Marion "Kay" Carter Moore and husband, Jeff, of Hickory; two granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth Carter and Morgan Avery Carter, both of Hickory; three stepchildren, John Milstead of Hickory, Debbie O' Fallon of Greensboro, and Kimberly Foster of Charlotte; and two special pets, Casey and Lucy. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
