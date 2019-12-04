HICKORY Nancy "Suzanne" Carswell, 61, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born Feb. 19, 1958, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glenn Carswell, Sr. and Sarah Virginia Singleton Carswell. Growing up in West Hickory Baptist Church, Suzanne was of the Baptist faith. She was a graphic artist who had a love for painting, travel, the outdoors, going to the movies, and especially for animals. Survivors include her brother, Robert Glenn Carswell Jr. of Hickory; her nieces, Brandi Lynch of Bristol, Va., Sherri Turner of Hillsville, Va., and Jennifer Dunst of Cajah's Mountain; three great-nephews; two great-nieces; a great-great-niece; and two cats that she loved dearly, Sam and Oscar. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Suzanne's life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home. The family will gather with friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; the West Hickory Baptist Church Building Fund or Youth Fund, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Nancy "Suzanne" Carswell and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Storm Damage, Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com