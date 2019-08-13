DREXEL Mrs. Jane Byrd Carswell, 71, of Drexel, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The funeral services for Jane Byrd "Tootie" Carswell will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Heritage Funeral Service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Carswell family.

