MORGANTON Mr. Alford Lee "Pap Cooter" Carswell, 70, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Alford was born July 15, 1949, in Burke County, to the late Azer B. Carswell and Bonnie Anthony Carswell. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth J. Carswell; and two nephews, Eric E. Carswell and Kelly B. Carswell. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anne Nichols Carswell of the home; daughter, Dolly R. Carswell; and son, Timothy A. Carswell; brothers, Jerry Carswell and wife, Donna, and Edward Carswell and wife, Susan; sisters, Brenda Nalley and husband, Ed, Linda Annas and husband, Mike; aunts, Ruby Bowman, and "Toots" Carswell; and brother-in-law, Jeff Pfeifer and wife, Susan. Also surviving are the loves of his life: nine nephews; six nieces; 13 great-grandnephews; and eight great-grand nieces. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. David Cassida officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
