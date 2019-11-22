HICKORY Samuel Carson, 74, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m., at Maple Grove Reformed Church of God. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
