HICKORY Sue Louise Johnson Carroll, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Sue was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Claude and Lillian Price Johnson. Sue attended Open Door Baptist Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Jerry B. Carroll of the home; three daughters, Cathy Miller and husband, Andy, of Lenoir, Karen Brown and husband, David, of Huntington, Ark., and Janet Carroll of the home; three brothers, Earl Johnson of Mt. City, Tenn., Thomas Johnson of Lenoir, and Jimmy Dale Johnson of Mt. City, Tenn.; four sisters, Mary Carroll of Conover, Helen Rash of Creston, Carolyn Rash of Todd, Geneva Woodard of Mt. City, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ashley, Jeremy, Josh, Kyle, Brian, and Paige; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jazmyne, Alexander, and Charlotte. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Darrell Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Carroll family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & MAINTENANCE No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.