HICKORY Sue Louise Johnson Carroll, 81, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Sue was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Claude and Lillian Price Johnson. Sue attended Open Door Baptist Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Jerry B. Carroll of the home; three daughters, Cathy Miller and husband, Andy, of Lenoir, Karen Brown and husband, David, of Huntington, Ark., and Janet Carroll of the home; three brothers, Earl Johnson of Mt. City, Tenn., Thomas Johnson of Lenoir, and Jimmy Dale Johnson of Mt. City, Tenn.; four sisters, Mary Carroll of Conover, Helen Rash of Creston, Carolyn Rash of Todd, Geneva Woodard of Mt. City, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Ashley, Jeremy, Josh, Kyle, Brian, and Paige; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jazmyne, Alexander, and Charlotte. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Darrell Williams officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Carroll family.

Tags

Load entries