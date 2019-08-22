CONOVER Jimmy Edward Carroll Sr., 73, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Jimmy was born July 14, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late Grady Carroll, Sr. and Elsie Whitlock Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Mary Johnson Carroll of the home; four daughters, Vickie Smith and husband, Kenneth, of Conover, Sherry Hull and husband, Lowell, of Hickory, Cynthia Brittain and husband, Tony II, of Claremont, and Susan Hitaffer of the home; two sons, : Jimmy Carroll Jr. and wife, Linda, of Claremont and Ricky Carroll and wife, Leila, of Hudson; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Warren and Diane Cook, both of Claremont, and Betty Jean Isenhour of Catawba; two brothers, Jerry Carroll of Hickory and Tommy Carroll of Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Joel Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Carroll family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.