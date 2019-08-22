CONOVER Jimmy Edward Carroll Sr., 73, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Jimmy was born July 14, 1946, in Catawba County, to the late Grady Carroll, Sr. and Elsie Whitlock Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Mary Johnson Carroll of the home; four daughters, Vickie Smith and husband, Kenneth, of Conover, Sherry Hull and husband, Lowell, of Hickory, Cynthia Brittain and husband, Tony II, of Claremont, and Susan Hitaffer of the home; two sons, : Jimmy Carroll Jr. and wife, Linda, of Claremont and Ricky Carroll and wife, Leila, of Hudson; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Warren and Diane Cook, both of Claremont, and Betty Jean Isenhour of Catawba; two brothers, Jerry Carroll of Hickory and Tommy Carroll of Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Joel Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Carroll family.

