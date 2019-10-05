HICKORY Clifton Bruce Carroll, 69, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Mr. Carroll was born July 6, 1950, in Texas to the late Grady Carroll Jr. and Mary Ann Hefner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Carroll. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and was employed as a truck driver. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Smith Carroll of the home; two sons, Brian Carroll and wife, Lee Ann, of Hickory and Shawn Carroll of Hickory; two daughters, Nikki Gladden and husband, Sam, of Icard, and Brittany Higgins and husband, Josh, of Lenoir; brother, Grady Carroll III and wife, Cheryl, of Connelly Springs; sister, Barbara Wilson and husband, Billy, of Baton; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Gouge officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Carroll.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
