September 15, 1926 - March 5, 2020 Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Scism Carpenter, 93, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Elizabeth was born Sept. 15, 1926, in Cleveland County to the late Clem Dixon Scism and Beulah Dedmon Scism. She was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Carpenter. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Carpenter and wife, Regina, of Hickory; daughter, Tami Hefner and husband, Douglas, of Conover; and grandchildren, Ashley Carpenter Gray and husband, Wes, of Fort Mill, S.C., Aaron Carpenter and wife, Chelsea, of Fort Mill, Ben Hefner of Charlotte, and Logan Hefner of Morrisville; great-granddaughter, Audra Carpenter of Fort Mill; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastors Ben Rowe and Jerry Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, Senior Nutrition Services, P.O. Box 207, Newton, NC 28658. Checks can also be made to Catawba County Social Services, with Meals on Wheels in the memo field. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

