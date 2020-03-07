September 15, 1926 - March 5, 2020 Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Scism Carpenter, 93, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Elizabeth was born Sept. 15, 1926, in Cleveland County to the late Clem Dixon Scism and Beulah Dedmon Scism. She was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Carpenter. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Carpenter and wife, Regina, of Hickory; daughter, Tami Hefner and husband, Douglas, of Conover; and grandchildren, Ashley Carpenter Gray and husband, Wes, of Fort Mill, S.C., Aaron Carpenter and wife, Chelsea, of Fort Mill, Ben Hefner of Charlotte, and Logan Hefner of Morrisville; great-granddaughter, Audra Carpenter of Fort Mill; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastors Ben Rowe and Jerry Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, Senior Nutrition Services, P.O. Box 207, Newton, NC 28658. Checks can also be made to Catawba County Social Services, with Meals on Wheels in the memo field. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412