NEWTON Dallas "Dee" T. Carowan Jr., 92, of Newton died peacefully of natural causes, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Born Nov. 15, 1926 in Beaufort County, he was the son of the late Dallas T. Carowan Sr. and Ethel Midyette Carowan. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, then again in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1950 to 1954. He attended Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, for two years then graduated from Mercer College in Macon, Ga. In 1958, he married Gloria (Smith) Carowan to whom he was married for 55 years before she preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by three children, Jeffrey P. Carowan and his wife, Jenni; Elizabeth Raines; DeAnne Filiatreault and her husband, James; sister, Barbara Klepsig; six grandchildren, Hayley, Andy, Austin, Sam, Willis, and Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alene Morgan and Iola Gaylord; and his brother, Raeford Carrowan. A lover of aviation, baseball, and the outdoors, Dee faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Hickory for nearly 40 years. A small graveside ceremony is being planned this fall at a family plot in Glen Alpine. A more detailed obituary can be found at jenkinsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries