Joyce Miller Carlton HICKORY Joyce Miller Carlton, 64, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at Harris Chapel Baptist Church. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Joyce Miller.
