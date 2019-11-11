HICKORY The Rev. Eugene Cantrell, 84, went to be with his Lord surrounded by his family Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Carolina Caring. He was born in Cherokee County, March 23, 1935, the son of the late Marshall and Flora Hardin Cantrell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Betty Cook Cantrell; and brothers, Boone Cantrell and Jay Cantrell. He was founder, owner and operator of Cantrell Roofing, a member of Faith Tabernacle Church and a U.S. Army war veteran. After 41 years of preaching God's word, he is now walking the streets of gold praising our heavenly Father. His life ministry can be summed up in John 3:16, KJV. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Fox Cantrell of Florida; children, Dennis Cantrell of Hickory, Toni Sams of Hickory, Rocky Cantrell and wife, Genia, of Hickory, David Cantrell; grandchildren, Jenny Cantrell of Hickory, Jessica Stringfield and husband, Charlie, of Conover, Jason Cantrell and wife, April, of Conover, Tina Little and husband, Brandon, of Claremont, Bradley Sams and wife, Kamilla, of Newton, Haley Laffon and husband, Shane, of Catawba; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Kerigan Farley, Charlie Stringfield, Jacob and Dakota Little, Bradley, Evan and Sophia Sams, and Sebastian Laffon; and his brother, the Rev. Harold Cantrell and wife, Mary. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1429 14th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m., at Faith Tabernacle Church, with the Revs. Dick Chapman and Harold Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Faith Tabernacle Church, 1418 14th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
